Headlines, April 22

BART Says Farewell to Legacy Trains ( SFChron

When BART Was New ( SFChron

Caltrain Tests Electric Service from S.F. to San Jose ( Hoodline

SFMTA Announces it will Start Doing its Job? ( SFGate

Muni Fares, Parking Fines to Rise ( SFBay

SFStandard, Hoodline) Ferry Service to Sausalito Shut Down ( MarinIJ

Fewer People are Riding the Cable Cars ( SFChron

Potrero Lot Near Transit Sits Empty ( SFStandard

S.F. Spending on Global Warming ( SFExaminer

Driver Kills Pedestrian in Hayward ( SFChron

Supreme Court Weighs Bans on Sleeping Outdoors ( SFGate

80 Percent of 'Missing Middle' Units Sit Empty? ( SFChron

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?