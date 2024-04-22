Headlines, April 22

- BART Says Farewell to Legacy Trains (SFChron)
- When BART Was New (SFChron)
- Caltrain Tests Electric Service from S.F. to San Jose (Hoodline)
- SFMTA Announces it will Start Doing its Job? (SFGate)
- Muni Fares, Parking Fines to Rise (SFBay)
- Ferry Service to Sausalito Shut Down (MarinIJ, SFStandard, Hoodline)
- Fewer People are Riding the Cable Cars (SFChron)
- Potrero Lot Near Transit Sits Empty (SFStandard)
- S.F. Spending on Global Warming (SFExaminer)
- Driver Kills Pedestrian in Hayward (SFChron)
- Supreme Court Weighs Bans on Sleeping Outdoors (SFGate)
- 80 Percent of 'Missing Middle' Units Sit Empty? (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?