Today's Headlines

Headlines, April 22

8:02 AM PDT on April 22, 2024

  • BART Says Farewell to Legacy Trains (SFChron)
  • When BART Was New (SFChron)
  • Caltrain Tests Electric Service from S.F. to San Jose (Hoodline)
  • SFMTA Announces it will Start Doing its Job? (SFGate)
  • Muni Fares, Parking Fines to Rise (SFBay)
  • Ferry Service to Sausalito Shut Down (MarinIJ, SFStandard, Hoodline)
  • Fewer People are Riding the Cable Cars (SFChron)
  • Potrero Lot Near Transit Sits Empty (SFStandard)
  • S.F. Spending on Global Warming (SFExaminer)
  • Driver Kills Pedestrian in Hayward (SFChron)
  • Supreme Court Weighs Bans on Sleeping Outdoors (SFGate)
  • 80 Percent of 'Missing Middle' Units Sit Empty? (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

