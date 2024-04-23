Headlines, April 23

Sausalito Ferry Runs Expected to Resume this Week ( MarinIJ

More on Caltrain Testing Full Electrification ( MassTransit

Loud West Portal Merchants Put Convenient Driving over Life ( SFChron

Waymo Drives on the Wrong Side of the Road ( SFChron

Cruise Pulls Back in San Francisco ( SFStandard

Richmond DUI Driver Kills Child ( EastBayTimes

More on Start of Vegas-LA High Speed Rail ( AP

Update on Dolores Park Hill Bomb Suits ( MissionLocal

Tiny Staircase Rents for $900 per Month ( SFGate

Still More on SFMTA's Floppy Disks ( Newser

Letters: Who Cares if a Family Died in West Portal, Don't Inconvenience Me ( SFChron

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?