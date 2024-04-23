Headlines, April 23

- Sausalito Ferry Runs Expected to Resume this Week (MarinIJ)
- More on Caltrain Testing Full Electrification (MassTransit)
- Loud West Portal Merchants Put Convenient Driving over Life (SFChron)
- Waymo Drives on the Wrong Side of the Road (SFChron)
- Cruise Pulls Back in San Francisco (SFStandard)
- Richmond DUI Driver Kills Child (EastBayTimes)
- More on Start of Vegas-LA High Speed Rail (AP)
- Update on Dolores Park Hill Bomb Suits (MissionLocal)
- Tiny Staircase Rents for $900 per Month (SFGate)
- Still More on SFMTA's Floppy Disks (Newser)
- Letters: Who Cares if a Family Died in West Portal, Don't Inconvenience Me (SFChron)
