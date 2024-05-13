Headlines, May 13

- Feds Pledge Billions for Caltrain/HSR Dowtown Extension (SFExaminer)
- Muni to Hire More Fare Inspectors (SFStandard)
- Why Some Cities Want to Consolidate Transit Agencies (Governing)
- Congestion Pricing in the Bay Area (Planetizen)
- The Future of Rail Electrification (RailwayTech)
- More on Ferry Expansion (SFStandard, SFGate, ContraCostaHerald)
- West Portal Driver was Sober (SFStandard)
- Santa Cruz Driver Nearly Hits Group of Pedestrians, then Drives off a Cliff (EastBayTimes)
- San Francisco's Newest Park on Yerba Buena Island (SFChron)
- San Francisco Doom But not Loop (SFChron)
- Empty Lot in Downtown S.F. (SFStandard)
- Commentary: VTA Blocking Review of BART Extension (EastBayTimes)
