This Week: Happy Hour, Bike to Wherever, Housing

Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday East Bay Car Free Happy Hour. Whether you’re car free, car light, or just want to hang out with fun people and have nerdy urbanist conversations, everyone is welcome. Tuesday, May 14, 5:30 p.m. Triple Rock Brewing, 1920 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley.
- Thursday Bike to Wherever Day San Francisco and Bike to Wherever Day East Bay. Join people all over the city in riding your bike to get to wherever you need to go. Thursday, May 16. Location: all over.
- Thursday Bike with your Oakland Electeds. Walk Oakland Bike Oakland has organized a ride with Oakland's mayor and other elected officials. Thursday, May 16. Meet at the 81st Ave. Library at 7 a.m., roll out at 7:30 a.m., stop at the Fruitvale BART Station, and end at Frank Ogawa Plaza around 8:30 a.m.
- Thursday State Housing Legislation Roundup and Budget Update. Join SPUR and hear from veteran Sacramento lobbyists and senior housing advocates about several of the key state housing bills currently making their way through the legislative process. Thursday, May 16, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday Bike to Wherever Day Happy Hour. Celebrate Bike to Wherever Day in Old Oakland. Come together for Drake’s Beer, a pedal-powered DJ set by Rock the Bike, and conversation with local bike and transportation-focused community members and organizations. Thursday, May 16, 4-8 p.m. Old Oakland, Washington Street at 10th Street, Oakland.
- Saturday 81st Ave Workshop/Calm East Oakland Streets. OakDOT is reaching out to the community about this project as they enter the design phase. Saturday's meeting will focus on 81st Avenue. Saturday, May 18, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. 81st Ave Library (1021 81st Ave, Oakland.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.