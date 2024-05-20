Headlines, May 20

- Drivers Whine About the Inconvenience of Safety (SFChron)
- Fight Over Drivers Blocking Driveways (SFChron)
- More on Folsom Street Makeover (SFBay)
- Berkeley to Charge for Parklets (SFGate)
- Civic Center's Transformation (SFGate)
- How do District 1 Candidates Get Around the City? (MissionLocal)
- Berkeley District 4 Candidates (Berkeleyside)
- Marin Driver Arrested for Killing Child in Crosswalk (Hoodline)
- Micromobility 'Debate' on Safety (InterestingEngineering)
- 'Bay to Breakers' Takes Over S.F. Streets (SFGate, SFStandard)
- Commentary: 'Myths' of Marin Transit (MarinIJ)
- Commentary: Re-imagine Your Commute (Patch)
