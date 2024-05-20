Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, May 20

7:55 AM PDT on May 20, 2024

  • Drivers Whine About the Inconvenience of Safety (SFChron)
  • Fight Over Drivers Blocking Driveways (SFChron)
  • More on Folsom Street Makeover (SFBay)
  • Berkeley to Charge for Parklets (SFGate)
  • Civic Center's Transformation (SFGate)
  • How do District 1 Candidates Get Around the City? (MissionLocal)
  • Berkeley District 4 Candidates (Berkeleyside)
  • Marin Driver Arrested for Killing Child in Crosswalk (Hoodline)
  • Micromobility 'Debate' on Safety (InterestingEngineering)
  • 'Bay to Breakers' Takes Over S.F. Streets (SFGate, SFStandard)
  • Commentary: 'Myths' of Marin Transit (MarinIJ)
  • Commentary: Re-imagine Your Commute (Patch)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

