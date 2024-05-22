Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Headlines, May 22

8:41 AM PDT on May 22, 2024

Photo: Jezriel Supang Ucho

  • S.F.'s Parking 'Crusaders' Want Drivers off the Sidewalks (SFStandard)
  • More on Clipper II Delays (SFChron)
  • The History of S.F.'s Bike Lanes (GoldenGateExpress)
  • More on Law that Will Make it so a Reckless Driver's Car Goes Beep (SFChron, KRON4)
  • More on San Francisco Speed Cameras (GovTech)
  • District 5 Candidates Talk Bike Lanes, Transit (MissionLocal)
  • Money for San Mateo Transportation (Patch)
  • Jackson Square is New Downtown Epicenter? (SFChron)
  • Brooklyn Basin Wants to Build Housing on Estuary Park (Oaklandside)
  • Oakland Reaches Deal to Sell Coliseum Stake (SFChron, EastBayTimes)
  • More on Uber/Lyft Court Battle (SFGate)
  • Letters: F*ck Everyone, I want to Drive My Car Unimpeded (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Streetsblog USATransit

Warren’s ‘Build Green’ Act Could Give Transit the Funding Left Out of Biden’s Climate Push

May 22, 2024
Streetsblog CaliforniaPromoted

California Transportation Commission Lauds Active Transportation Program

May 21, 2024
Seniors

Advocate Writes Perfect Response to Chron’s Vision Zero ‘What about the Seniors!’ Article

Fran Taylor, a senior, responds to Chron article lamenting the discomfort of older drivers

May 21, 2024
Today's Headlines

Headlines, May 21

May 21, 2024
See all posts