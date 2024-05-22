Headlines, May 22

S.F.'s Parking 'Crusaders' Want Drivers off the Sidewalks ( SFStandard

More on Clipper II Delays ( SFChron

The History of S.F.'s Bike Lanes ( GoldenGateExpress

KRON4) More on Law that Will Make it so a Reckless Driver's Car Goes Beep ( SFChron

More on San Francisco Speed Cameras ( GovTech

District 5 Candidates Talk Bike Lanes, Transit ( MissionLocal

Money for San Mateo Transportation ( Patch

Jackson Square is New Downtown Epicenter? ( SFChron

Brooklyn Basin Wants to Build Housing on Estuary Park ( Oaklandside

EastBayTimes) Oakland Reaches Deal to Sell Coliseum Stake ( SFChron

More on Uber/Lyft Court Battle ( SFGate

Letters: F*ck Everyone, I want to Drive My Car Unimpeded ( SFChron

