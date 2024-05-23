Call to Action: Next Step to Save the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge Bike Lane

The Metropolitan Transportation Commission voted Thursday to move closer to closing bike access to the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge and turning the entire bridge over to drivers. But the fight is far from over. As the Marin County Bicycle Coalition's Warren Wells explained, all that got approved was "a procedural vote by the MTC board to formally request that the multiuse path be converted to a shoulder M-Th."
Fortunately, the MTC board doesn't have the last word, because the Bay Conservation and Development Commission must issue a permit for any changes to the bike lane. The governance structure is complicated, but Wells further explains what comes next in this tweet:
The hard-working advocates at Bike East Bay have put together a petition page to urge BCDC to support maintaining cycling access. Streetsblog urges all readers to sign the petition and stay tuned for updates on how you can help save the bike lane on the bridge.
Barring any breaking news, Streetsblog San Francisco will not publish on Friday, May 24 or Monday, May 27. May everyone have a safe and enjoyable Memorial Day weekend.