Headlines, May 28

- Peninsula Wants to Spike Bill to Fund Transit (SFChron, DailyJournal)
- Some Merchants Want SFMTA's Jeffrey Tumlin Canned (SFStandard)
- MTC Releases $18 Million for Transit Projects (ContraCostaHerald)
- Hydrogen-Fueled Ferry Approved (TechTimes)
- More on Speed 'Governor' Bill that Won't Govern Speed (SFGate)
- Future of Ferry Building (SFChron)
- Fight to Tax Uber and Lyft (theFrisc)
- Public Transit Post COVID (USAToday)
- Commentary: Good Things Happening in S.F. and Oakland (SFChron)
- Commentary: Transit Gets 'Bail Out', and Roads Get? (MercNews)
- Commentary: As with Rail, Marin Used to Say Nobody Will Use the Ferries (MarinIJ)
- Commentary: Support Vision for Great Highway Park (SFStandard)
