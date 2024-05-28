Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Today's Headlines

Headlines, May 28

8:22 AM PDT on May 28, 2024

  • Peninsula Wants to Spike Bill to Fund Transit (SFChron, DailyJournal)
  • Some Merchants Want SFMTA's Jeffrey Tumlin Canned (SFStandard)
  • MTC Releases $18 Million for Transit Projects (ContraCostaHerald)
  • Hydrogen-Fueled Ferry Approved (TechTimes)
  • More on Speed 'Governor' Bill that Won't Govern Speed (SFGate)
  • Future of Ferry Building (SFChron)
  • Fight to Tax Uber and Lyft (theFrisc)
  • Public Transit Post COVID (USAToday)
  • Commentary: Good Things Happening in S.F. and Oakland (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Transit Gets 'Bail Out', and Roads Get? (MercNews)
  • Commentary: As with Rail, Marin Used to Say Nobody Will Use the Ferries (MarinIJ)
  • Commentary: Support Vision for Great Highway Park (SFStandard)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Amtrak

Commentary: Will California Ever Go All-in on Intercity Rail?

Some thoughts and takeaways from my recent odysseys with Amtrak

May 28, 2024
Streetsblog USABicycling

Rep. Earl Blumenauer Thinks Biking Is About To Have Its Big Moment

May 28, 2024
Richmond San Rafael Bridge

Call to Action: Next Step to Save the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge Bike Lane

There are six lanes on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge. Drivers still want all of them. The fight to reserve one for people not in cars continues.

May 23, 2024
Alameda

Alameda Installing Unprotected Bike Lanes on Park and Webster

How many Tess Rothsteins and Maia Correias have to die in dooring crashes before Bay Area cities stop accepting door-side lanes as an acceptable solution under any circumstances?

May 23, 2024
