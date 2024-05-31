Headlines, May 31

- Transit Bill Declared Dead (KQED)
- BART Weekend Service Suspensions (SFGate)
- More on Chen's Nomination to SFMTA Board (BayAreaReporter)
- How do District 11 Candidates Get Around (MissionLocal)
- More on Federal Money for Transit ADA Access (IntelTransport)
- More on Republicans Going After HSR (ABC7)
- Where Billions are Being Invested in Transit (TTI)
- Affordable Housing Near 16th Street BART (MissionLocal)
- Why the Housing Supply is so Low (PaloAltoOnline)
- Fairfax Locks Out More Housing (MarinIJ)
- Berkeley Ballot Measure for Trees, Housing? (Berkeleyside)
