Headlines, June 7

- Caltrain's Final Electric Train Testing (MercNews)
- City Workers Speeding Like Crazy (SFStandard)
- Is S.F. Getting Results from its Street Investments? (theFrisc)
- Night Markets Coming to More S.F. Neighborhoods (SFChron)
- NIMBY's Cheer Peskin (MissionLocal)
- Many D-11 Candidates Dis Bike Lanes (MissionLocal)
- But I Saw a Cyclist Riding on the Sidewalk Once (SFChron, EastBayTimes)
- Drivers Have their Eyes on the Road Now? (EastBayTimes)
- U.C. Berkeley Cleared to Build Housing at 'People's Park' (Berkeleyside, SFChron, EastBayTimes)
- Oakland's Vegetation Mitigation Plan (Oaklandside)
- Commentary: On Transit-Oriented Affordable Housing (Spotlight)
