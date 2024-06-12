Headlines, June 12

- District 11 Candidates Support Sidewalk Parking (MissionLocal)
- More on Valencia Plan Update (ABC7, CBSBayArea)
- Crossing Guards Say Driverless Cars Nearly Hit Them (NBCNews)
- More on Lighting Up Powell Street (SFGate)
- Plan to Build New City Qualifies for Ballot (SFStandard)
- It Could Take 20 Years for S.F. Office Economy to Recover (SFChron, SFStandard)
- RV Dwellers Protest at Stonestown (SFStandard, KRON4)
- Concord Rejects Housing (EastBayTimes)
- Upzone Rockridge? (Oaklandside)
- SFPD Making Arrests with License Plate Readers (SFChron)
- Study Says S.F. Unprepared for Rising Seas (SFStandard)
