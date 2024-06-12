Headlines, June 12

District 11 Candidates Support Sidewalk Parking ( MissionLocal

CBSBayArea) More on Valencia Plan Update ( ABC7

Crossing Guards Say Driverless Cars Nearly Hit Them ( NBCNews

More on Lighting Up Powell Street ( SFGate

Plan to Build New City Qualifies for Ballot ( SFStandard

SFStandard) It Could Take 20 Years for S.F. Office Economy to Recover ( SFChron

KRON4) RV Dwellers Protest at Stonestown ( SFStandard

Concord Rejects Housing ( EastBayTimes

Upzone Rockridge? ( Oaklandside

SFPD Making Arrests with License Plate Readers ( SFChron

Study Says S.F. Unprepared for Rising Seas ( SFStandard

