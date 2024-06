Headlines, June 13

SFChron, SFStandard) Mayoral Debate Highlights: Farrell Rides a Bus, Peskin Might be a NIMBY ( KQED

MTC to Establish Special Committee for Regional Measure ( DailyCalifornian

AC Transit Issuing Fines for Bus Lane Violations ( KRON4

AC Transit Operators and Bathroom Breaks ( Berkeleyside

San Francisco Has Beautiful Streets ( NBCBayArea

Homeowners Pay for Sidewalk Repairs ( SFStandard

Mt. Diablo Gets New Bike Turnouts ( CBSLocal

Hit & Run Driver Kills Pedestrian in Mission ( MissionLocal

More Bay Area Office Woes ( EastBayTimes

Salesforce Tower's Public Art ( SFChron

Maybe Millions of Electric Cars Aren't the Answer? ( EastBayTimes

Letters: Bike Lanes are Anti Transit? ( SFChron

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?