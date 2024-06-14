Headlines, June 14

- Muni Operators Agree to New Contract (SFExaminer)
- More on Conversion of Valencia to Curbside Protected Lanes (SFChron, SFStandard, KRON4)
- Future of Oakland Coliseum BART Station (SFGate)
- VTA Needs to be More Transparent (KRON4)
- Advocates Gather at Site Where Motorist Killed Pedestrian in Mission (MissionLocal)
- More on Mayoral Debate (SFGate)
- District 11 Candidates Give Positions on Cayuga Slow Street (MissionLocal)
- Renderings of Upzoned Neighborhoods (SFChron)
- Plan to Develop Pier 70 (SFChron)
- New Tenants Coming to Downtown Center Mall (SFChron)
- Oakland Housing Construction Slows (Oaklandside)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?