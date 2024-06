Headlines, June 17

BART Passes Budget ( ABC7

Construction Begins on San Jose Extension ( MercNews

LATimes) Congestion Pricing Delay Ripples Across Country ( NYTimes

Vision Zero in San Francisco ( SFExaminer

Take Transit to the Marin County Fair ( Patch

District 1 Candidates Discuss Transit and Traffic Safety for Seniors ( MissionLocal

Stolen Bikes on Facebook ( SFStandard

Curbside EV Chargers Advance ( SFStandard

SFPD Rolls Out License Plate Cameras ( SFGate

Driverless Cars as Tourist Attraction ( SDUnionTrib

Letters: Valencia Bike Lane Does Put Transit First ( SFChron

Commentary: Demo the Central Freeway, Build Homes ( SFStandard

