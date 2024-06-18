Headlines, June 18

- The Fight for Fare Integration Continues (CBSLocal)
- Downtown Condo Tower Could be Revived (SFChron)
- S.F. Tower Projects Face Trouble (SFExaminer)
- Age and Zoning (SFExaminer)
- More on Mayoral Debate, Peskin Fails Econ 101 (SFChron)
- Police Looking for BMW Driver Who Killed Pedestrian on International (EastBayTimes)
- Tree Wasn't Wearing Reflective Clothing (EastBayTimes)
- Bay Area Woman Killed by Own Car (SFGate)
- West Oakland Murals (Oaklandside)
- Better Potties Coming to Cesar Chavez Park (Berkeleyside)
- Commentary: Can Churches Build Housing? (SFStandard)
Streetsblog San Francisco will not publish on Juneteenth, tomorrow, Wed. June 19th.