Today's Headlines

Headlines, June 18

7:51 AM PDT on June 18, 2024

  • The Fight for Fare Integration Continues (CBSLocal)
  • Downtown Condo Tower Could be Revived (SFChron)
  • S.F. Tower Projects Face Trouble (SFExaminer)
  • Age and Zoning (SFExaminer)
  • More on Mayoral Debate, Peskin Fails Econ 101 (SFChron)
  • Police Looking for BMW Driver Who Killed Pedestrian on International (EastBayTimes)
  • Tree Wasn't Wearing Reflective Clothing (EastBayTimes)
  • Bay Area Woman Killed by Own Car (SFGate)
  • West Oakland Murals (Oaklandside)
  • Better Potties Coming to Cesar Chavez Park (Berkeleyside)
  • Commentary: Can Churches Build Housing? (SFStandard)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Streetsblog San Francisco will not publish on Juneteenth, tomorrow, Wed. June 19th.

