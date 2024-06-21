Weekend Roundup: Twin Peaks Weekend Tunnel Closure, BART Closure too

Here are a few Streetsblog news nuggets to start your weekend.

Twin Peaks Tunnel closed this weekend

Image: SFMTA

Hoping to do some shopping at the Stonestown Gallery or meeting someone for a drink in West Portal? Be sure to leave extra time to ride a replacement bus because Muni's Twin Peaks rail tunnel will be closed this Saturday, June 22nd and Sunday, June 23rd. From an SMFTA release:

For over a century, Twin Peaks Tunnel has helped people zip across the heart of San Francisco. And with all these years of service under its belt, the tunnel needs some work to keep up with the demands of time and the Muni system.

During construction, the subway will operate from Embarcadero to Castro. There will be bus shuttles from the Castro and Church stations to serve the K, L and M lines.

This is just the first of three planned weekend closures. Trains won't run through the tunnel on Saturday, July 20–Sunday, July 21 and Thursday, August 22–Thursday, August 29.

Not to be outdone, BART is also closing some tracks this weekend

BART doing trackwork. Photo: BART

BART has also picked this weekend to close down a part of its system. From a BART Release:

On the weekend of June 22-23, BART crews will begin the process of replacing a series of interlockings between Rockridge, MacArthur, and 19th Street stations. Interlockings are a vital part of the BART system. They are segments of the railway that allow trains to safely move from track to track. To ensure a safe workspace for the project team, free buses will replace trains between the three stations. Riders can expect delays of up to 40 minutes.

As with Muni, the BART closures is also just the start of a series of six scheduled weekend track maintenance shutdowns from now through November. Be sure to check BART's site for a calendar of the shutdowns.

Speaking of BART, a director is running for El Cerrito City Council

A Saltzman selfie taken at one of her district's BART stations

Outgoing District 3 BART Director and bicycle advocate Rebecca Saltzman announced Thursday that she is running for El Cerrito City Council. From her announcement and fundraising page:

El Cerrito is an amazing town – it has a small town feel while having big city amenities, including two BART stations. Caitlin and I have been fortunate to raise our child in El Cerrito, and she will soon begin attending Transitional Kindergarten at an El Cerrito public school. I’m running for City Council because all that I’ve learned on the BART Board and in my advocacy at Bike East Bay and the California League of Conservation Voters have prepared me for this moment. My vision is an El Cerrito where everyone can thrive, everyone feels safe, and everyone knows that their city is doing its part to address the many challenges we face, from the housing affordability crisis to the climate crisis.

Saltman is leaving the BART board when her term expires in December. For more on the work Saltzman has already done in El Cerrito, check out past coverage of the new bioswale-protected bike lanes going in on San Pablo.