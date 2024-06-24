Headlines, June 24

SFStandard) No Evidence Valencia Bike Lane Harmed Merchants ( SFChron

Do District 7 Candidates Support Frida Kahlo Bike Lane? ( MissionLocal

Money to Close a Bay Trail Gap ( EastBayTimes

Family of Cyclist Killed in Berkeley Sue's City Over Unsafe Conditions ( BerkeleyScanner

Updated: Commission Recommends Wider Bike Lanes for North Berkeley BART ( Berkeleyside

Shuttle Bus Connecting Larkspur Ferry and SMART Train ( CBSNews

BART's Systemwide Delays on Sunday ( SFChron

On Sunday Streets in the Tenderloin ( SFChron

Oakland's Lakefest ( SFChron

Rebranding San Jose Business District ( EastBayTimes

Can S.F. Fix it's Bono Fountain? ( SFStandard

Commentary: Support Great Highway Park ( RichmondReview

