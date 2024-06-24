Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, June 24

7:45 AM PDT on June 24, 2024

  • No Evidence Valencia Bike Lane Harmed Merchants (SFChron, SFStandard)
  • Do District 7 Candidates Support Frida Kahlo Bike Lane? (MissionLocal)
  • Money to Close a Bay Trail Gap (EastBayTimes)
  • Family of Cyclist Killed in Berkeley Sue's City Over Unsafe Conditions (BerkeleyScanner)
  • Updated: Commission Recommends Wider Bike Lanes for North Berkeley BART (Berkeleyside)
  • Shuttle Bus Connecting Larkspur Ferry and SMART Train (CBSNews)
  • BART's Systemwide Delays on Sunday (SFChron)
  • On Sunday Streets in the Tenderloin (SFChron)
  • Oakland's Lakefest (SFChron)
  • Rebranding San Jose Business District (EastBayTimes)
  • Can S.F. Fix it's Bono Fountain? (SFStandard)
  • Commentary: Support Great Highway Park (RichmondReview)

