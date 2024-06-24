Headlines, June 24

- No Evidence Valencia Bike Lane Harmed Merchants (SFChron, SFStandard)
- Do District 7 Candidates Support Frida Kahlo Bike Lane? (MissionLocal)
- Money to Close a Bay Trail Gap (EastBayTimes)
- Family of Cyclist Killed in Berkeley Sue's City Over Unsafe Conditions (BerkeleyScanner)
- Updated: Commission Recommends Wider Bike Lanes for North Berkeley BART (Berkeleyside)
- Shuttle Bus Connecting Larkspur Ferry and SMART Train (CBSNews)
- BART's Systemwide Delays on Sunday (SFChron)
- On Sunday Streets in the Tenderloin (SFChron)
- Oakland's Lakefest (SFChron)
- Rebranding San Jose Business District (EastBayTimes)
- Can S.F. Fix it's Bono Fountain? (SFStandard)
- Commentary: Support Great Highway Park (RichmondReview)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?