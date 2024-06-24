This Week: Turkish Earthquake, Board Meeting, RSR Bridge

Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday Earthquake Recovery in Türkiye. Why did the earthquake cause so much damage in Türkiye? Where is Türkiye now in the recovery timeline and how are leaders thinking about housing recovery and “building back better”? Join SPUR panelists as they answer these questions and consider lessons for the Bay Area. Tuesday, June 25, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Tuesday San Francisco Bicycle Coalition Board Meeting. All members are invited to join via Zoom or phone. Tuesday, June 25, 6-8 p.m. Register for Zoom link and more information.
- Wednesday Save the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge Path. Join Bike East Bay to learn more about the current status of the RSR Bridge and MTC’s plans to convert the multi-use path into a roadway shoulder. Wednesday, June 26, 6 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday Film Screening: Fault Lines and the San Francisco Housing Crisis. From directors Nate Houghteling (American Pathogen, State of Pride) and Yoav Attias (Brick City, Chicagoland) comes this documentary about the San Francisco housing crisis. Join this SPUR screening of the film. Thursday, June 27, 5-8:30 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Thursday Seamless Bay Area Happy Hour. Join Seamless at Shotwell's Saloon in the Mission District of San Francisco. They'll be joined by the Overhead Wire's Jeff Wood, who produces the "Talking Headways" podcast, interviewing advocates, elected officials, researchers and others about cities and sustainable transportation. Thursday, June 27, 5:30 p.m. Shotwell's Saloon, 3349 20th Street, S.F.
- Friday Pride Ride. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a bike tour of sites with historic significance to the LGBTQ+ movement. Friday, Jun 28, 4 p.m. Starts at the Hellman Hollow Picnic Area in Golden Gate Park, S.F.
- Saturday Family Learn to Ride. In partnership with San Francisco Safe Routes to School, Excelsior Collaborative, Excelsior Bike Club, Casa de Apoyo, and Excelsior Strong, the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition is holding a multilingual family bike fair. Saturday, June 29, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monroe Elementary, 260 Madrid Street, S.F.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.