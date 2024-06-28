Headlines, June 28

District 11 Candidates Discuss Transit ( MissionLocal

KTLA) HSR Gets Full Environmental Approval ( SFChron

Now Some Surfers Hate Great Highway Park? ( SFStandard

More on Great Highway Park ( SFExaminer

More on Valencia Center Running Bike Lane ( SFBay

San Jose Promises Again to Try to Reduce Traffic Deaths ( SJSpotlight

How to Get Around the City this Weekend ( SFExaminer

Tiburon Joins Environmental Networking Program ( MarinIJ

Half Moon Bay Finally Relents on Affordable Housing ( SFGate

Commentary: Debt is Better than Climate Disaster ( EastBayTimes

Commentary: Don't Require Drivers Licenses for Non-Driving Jobs ( MarinIJ

