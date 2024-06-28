Headlines, June 28

- District 11 Candidates Discuss Transit (MissionLocal)
- HSR Gets Full Environmental Approval (SFChron, KTLA)
- Now Some Surfers Hate Great Highway Park? (SFStandard)
- More on Great Highway Park (SFExaminer)
- More on Valencia Center Running Bike Lane (SFBay)
- San Jose Promises Again to Try to Reduce Traffic Deaths (SJSpotlight)
- How to Get Around the City this Weekend (SFExaminer)
- Tiburon Joins Environmental Networking Program (MarinIJ)
- Half Moon Bay Finally Relents on Affordable Housing (SFGate)
- Commentary: Debt is Better than Climate Disaster (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: Don't Require Drivers Licenses for Non-Driving Jobs (MarinIJ)
