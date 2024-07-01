Headlines, July 1

- Another Crash on Valencia Street Bike Lane (SFStandard)
- District 1 Candidates Give Views on Great Highway Park (MissionLocal)
- Distrct 7 Candidates Also Give Views on Great Highway Park (MissionLocal)
- Trump Would Destroy High Speed Rail (Newsweek)
- Another Look at California HSR Stations (USSun)
- Bechtel Gets Contract for Silicon Valley BART Extension (KHL)
- S.F. First California City to Miss Housing Goals (SFChron)
- Housing on the Ballot (Berkeleyside)
- Port Costa NIMBYs Oppose School (SFChron)
- Pride Takes Over S.F. Streets (SFGate)
- Commentary: Want to see San Francisco? Ride the Bus (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?