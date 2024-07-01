Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, July 1

7:59 AM PDT on July 1, 2024

Photo: Jezriel Supang Ucho

  • Another Crash on Valencia Street Bike Lane (SFStandard)
  • District 1 Candidates Give Views on Great Highway Park (MissionLocal)
  • Distrct 7 Candidates Also Give Views on Great Highway Park (MissionLocal)
  • Trump Would Destroy High Speed Rail (Newsweek)
  • Another Look at California HSR Stations (USSun)
  • Bechtel Gets Contract for Silicon Valley BART Extension (KHL)
  • S.F. First California City to Miss Housing Goals (SFChron)
  • Housing on the Ballot (Berkeleyside)
  • Port Costa NIMBYs Oppose School (SFChron)
  • Pride Takes Over S.F. Streets (SFGate)
  • Commentary: Want to see San Francisco? Ride the Bus (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

