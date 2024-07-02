Headlines, July 2

- The Steepest Muni Route (SFChron)
- More on HSR Environmental Milestone (MercNews)
- Leader for Transit Funding Committee (DailyRepublic)
- Amtrak and Renewable Diesel (TransportTopics)
- Bond to Fight Global Warming (EastBayTimes)
- Cars (Plus Heat) Result in Bad Air (SFChron)
- Oakland Preps to Pay Pedestrian Injured on Bad Crosswalk (SFChron)
- House Wasn't Wearing Hi-Vis (MercNews)
- But I Saw a Cyclist Run a Stop Sign Once (EastBayTimes)
- More on S.F. Failing to Reach Mandated Housing Goals (SFStandard, SFExaminer)
- Bay Area's Iconic Bike Trails (EastBayTimes)
- Googly Eyes on Boston Trains (KRON4)
Streetsblog San Francisco will be off Wednesday, July 3 through Friday, July 5. Have a great Independence Day and we'll see you all next week