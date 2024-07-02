Headlines, July 2

The Steepest Muni Route ( SFChron

More on HSR Environmental Milestone ( MercNews

Leader for Transit Funding Committee ( DailyRepublic

Amtrak and Renewable Diesel ( TransportTopics

Bond to Fight Global Warming ( EastBayTimes

Cars (Plus Heat) Result in Bad Air ( SFChron

Oakland Preps to Pay Pedestrian Injured on Bad Crosswalk ( SFChron

House Wasn't Wearing Hi-Vis ( MercNews

But I Saw a Cyclist Run a Stop Sign Once ( EastBayTimes

SFExaminer) More on S.F. Failing to Reach Mandated Housing Goals ( SFStandard

Bay Area's Iconic Bike Trails ( EastBayTimes

Googly Eyes on Boston Trains ( KRON4

Streetsblog San Francisco will be off Wednesday, July 3 through Friday, July 5. Have a great Independence Day and we'll see you all next week