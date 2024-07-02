Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Headlines, July 2

8:15 AM PDT on July 2, 2024

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Streetsblog San Francisco will be off Wednesday, July 3 through Friday, July 5. Have a great Independence Day and we'll see you all next week

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Alameda

Celebrate the 4th with an Alameda Update

A couple of bits of bike/boat news from the Bay Area's favorite island city

July 2, 2024
SFMTA

Commentary: Latest Crash on Valencia Stems from SFMTA’s Core Failings

Friday's crash is another fractal in a pattern of failure on safety

July 2, 2024
Streetsblog USAPromoted

Opinion: America’s Traffic Death Epidemic is a Public Health Emergency. The Surgeon General Should Treat It Like One. 

July 2, 2024
See all posts