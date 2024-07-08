This Week: Bike Plan, Oak Street, Happy Hour

Here is a list of events this week.
- Monday/tonight! SFMTA Unveils its New Bike Plan. Working with communities across the city, the SFMTA is developing San Francisco’s first bike plan since 2009. Please RSVP to join them at a community open house and share your feedback on proposed policies and programs. See SFMTA's web page for info on more meetings across various locations in the city. Monday, July 8, 6:30–8:30 p.m., Joe DiMaggio Playground, 651 Lombard Street, S.F.
- Wednesday Oak Street Quick-Build Pop Up. This project aims to improve safety for people walking, bicycling and driving on Oak Street (between Stanyan Street and Baker Street) and JFK Drive (between Kezar Drive and Stanyan Street) and provide a new connection between Golden Gate Park and the Wiggle bike route. Join SFMTA and give feedback. Wednesday, July 10, 3:30-5 p.m. Panhandle Path just east of Fell Street and Masonic.
- Thursday East Bay Car Free Happy Hour. Whether you’re car free, car light, or just want to hang out with fun people and have nerdy urbanist conversations, everyone is welcome. Tuesday, July 11, 5:30 p.m. Cellarmaker Brewery, 940 Parker Street, Berkeley.
- Thursday City of Pinole Active Transportation Plan Workshop. Join this workshop to learn about Pinole’s developing Active Transportation Plan (ATP) and provide your thoughts and comments. Thursday, July 11, 6-8 p.m. Pinole Senior Center 2500 Charles Street, Pinole.
- Friday Woman and Non-Binary Morning Ride. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a socially distanced bike ride for women & nonbinary cyclists. Friday, July 12, 7:15-8:45 a.m. McLaren Lodge, 501 Stanyan Street, S.F.
- Saturday Bike Meditation. For cyclists who want more presence in their life or are interested in increasing, or being introduced to, mindfulness and meditation. Saturday, July 13, 2-4 p.m., Scott Street Labyrinth, 52-98 Scott Street, S.F.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.