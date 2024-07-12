Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Headlines, July 12

8:29 AM PDT on July 12, 2024

Photo: Jezriel Supang Ucho

  • Oakland Gives Out Debit Cards for Transit (SFChron)
  • More on Merchants and New Bike Plan (ABC7)
  • Maintaining S.F.'s Historic Streetcars (SFChron)
  • Top American Cities for Transit (Goodgoodgood)
  • More on BART Report (SFBizTimes)
  • Paving Over potholes on Skyline Boulevard (KTVU)
  • More Money for Widening [and Other Things] (Patch)
  • More Bad News for Mid Market (SFChron)
  • Speed Bumps to Deter Sideshows (SFChron)
  • Motorist Kills Police Officer (SFChron, EastBayTimes)
  • Suspect Held for Slashing Waymo Tires (SFStandard)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Streetsblog USAPromoted

Friday Video: Take a Spin on Boston’s Electric Cargo Bike Share

July 12, 2024
Oakland

Port Lobbyists Trying to Kill Bike and Pedestrian Safety in Oakland

Trucking/port lobbyists want to destroy a long-established plan to build protected bike lanes connecting Jack London Square, West Oakland, and downtown

July 11, 2024
Streetsblog CaliforniaPromoted

Los Angeles Metro and Caltrans Still Planning 605 Expansion

July 11, 2024
See all posts