Headlines, July 12

- Oakland Gives Out Debit Cards for Transit (SFChron)
- More on Merchants and New Bike Plan (ABC7)
- Maintaining S.F.'s Historic Streetcars (SFChron)
- Top American Cities for Transit (Goodgoodgood)
- More on BART Report (SFBizTimes)
- Paving Over potholes on Skyline Boulevard (KTVU)
- More Money for Widening [and Other Things] (Patch)
- More Bad News for Mid Market (SFChron)
- Speed Bumps to Deter Sideshows (SFChron)
- Motorist Kills Police Officer (SFChron, EastBayTimes)
- Suspect Held for Slashing Waymo Tires (SFStandard)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?