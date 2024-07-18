Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Headlines, July 18

8:58 AM PDT on July 18, 2024

  • Oakland-Alameda Water Shuttle Service Suspended (CBSNews, KTVU, CityofAlameda)
  • Yes, the Posey Tube Path is THAT Bad (SFChron)
  • BART Installing New Fare Gates in Civic Center (CBSNews)
  • Twin Peaks Tunnel to Close this Weekend (SFChron)
  • More on Possible Geary Subway (KQED)
  • Dedicated Bus Lane for Dumbarton Bridge? (EastBayTimes)
  • Update on 'Valley Link' Rail to Central Valley (MercNews)
  • Do Parking Restrictions Hurt Chinatown? (SFExaminer)
  • Salesforce Mandating Return to Office (SFStandard)
  • S.F. Mayoral Candidate Plans for Embarcadero Plaza (SFChron, SFStandard)
  • Outer Sunset Apartment Tower (SFStandard)
  • Affordable Housing in the Sunset District (SFExaminer)
  • Berkeley Ordinance Requires Builders to Replace Affordable Housing (Berkeleyside)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Streetsblog USAPromoted

This Heat Wave is a Car Dependency Problem

July 18, 2024
Streetsblog USAbicycle lanes

We Need to Stop Killing People On Our Roads; a New ‘Bikes Belong’ Campaign Could Help

July 18, 2024
Alameda

Eyes on the Estuary: Long-Awaited Alameda/Oakland Water Shuttle Sets Sail

There's now a way to cross the moat that separates Western Alameda and Jack London Square

July 17, 2024
Streetsblog

A Publisher’s Note on Social Media

July 17, 2024
See all posts