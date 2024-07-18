Headlines, July 18

- Oakland-Alameda Water Shuttle Service Suspended (CBSNews, KTVU, CityofAlameda)
- Yes, the Posey Tube Path is THAT Bad (SFChron)
- BART Installing New Fare Gates in Civic Center (CBSNews)
- Twin Peaks Tunnel to Close this Weekend (SFChron)
- More on Possible Geary Subway (KQED)
- Dedicated Bus Lane for Dumbarton Bridge? (EastBayTimes)
- Update on 'Valley Link' Rail to Central Valley (MercNews)
- Do Parking Restrictions Hurt Chinatown? (SFExaminer)
- Salesforce Mandating Return to Office (SFStandard)
- S.F. Mayoral Candidate Plans for Embarcadero Plaza (SFChron, SFStandard)
- Outer Sunset Apartment Tower (SFStandard)
- Affordable Housing in the Sunset District (SFExaminer)
- Berkeley Ordinance Requires Builders to Replace Affordable Housing (Berkeleyside)
