Headlines, July 18

KTVU, CityofAlameda) Oakland-Alameda Water Shuttle Service Suspended ( CBSNews

Yes, the Posey Tube Path is THAT Bad ( SFChron

BART Installing New Fare Gates in Civic Center ( CBSNews

Twin Peaks Tunnel to Close this Weekend ( SFChron

More on Possible Geary Subway ( KQED

Dedicated Bus Lane for Dumbarton Bridge? ( EastBayTimes

Update on 'Valley Link' Rail to Central Valley ( MercNews

Do Parking Restrictions Hurt Chinatown? ( SFExaminer

Salesforce Mandating Return to Office ( SFStandard

SFStandard) S.F. Mayoral Candidate Plans for Embarcadero Plaza ( SFChron

Outer Sunset Apartment Tower ( SFStandard

Affordable Housing in the Sunset District ( SFExaminer

Berkeley Ordinance Requires Builders to Replace Affordable Housing ( Berkeleyside

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?