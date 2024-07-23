Headlines, July 23

- More on Watered-Down West Portal Safety Plan (SFBay)
- The Rise of the Electric Cargo Bike (SFGate)
- Delay in SFMTA Board Nomination Vote (BayAreaReporter)
- More on Oakland/Alameda Water Shuttle (AlamedaPost)
- More Housing in Central SoMa? (SFChron)
- Mayoral Candidates Plan to Save Downtown (SFChron)
- The Ripple Effect of the Downtown Office Market (SFStandard)
- More on Downtown Office Market (SFChron)
- Oakland Police Drop GPS Trackers Designed to Avoid High-Speed Chases (Oaklandside)
- Paris Raising Transit Fares for Olympics (SFGate)
- So Many Barriers in Paris (SFChron)
- Why not Pete Buttigieg for VP? (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?