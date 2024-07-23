Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Today's Headlines

Headlines, July 23

8:19 AM PDT on July 23, 2024

  • More on Watered-Down West Portal Safety Plan (SFBay)
  • The Rise of the Electric Cargo Bike (SFGate)
  • Delay in SFMTA Board Nomination Vote (BayAreaReporter)
  • More on Oakland/Alameda Water Shuttle (AlamedaPost)
  • More Housing in Central SoMa? (SFChron)
  • Mayoral Candidates Plan to Save Downtown (SFChron)
  • The Ripple Effect of the Downtown Office Market (SFStandard)
  • More on Downtown Office Market (SFChron)
  • Oakland Police Drop GPS Trackers Designed to Avoid High-Speed Chases (Oaklandside)
  • Paris Raising Transit Fares for Olympics (SFGate)
  • So Many Barriers in Paris (SFChron)
  • Why not Pete Buttigieg for VP? (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

