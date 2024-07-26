Headlines, July 26

Bikeshare More Popular than Ever ( Bloomberg

California HSR Authority Renews Agreement with Feds ( MassTransit

Gig to Shut Down Car Sharing Service ( Oaklandside

Mayor Breed's Housing Reality vs. Aspirations ( SFChron

More Housing for Duboce and Market ( MissionLocal

District 11 Candidates and Persian Triangle ( MissionLocal

Revitalizing an Oakland Neighborhood ( SFChron

Newsom Directs State to Clear Homeless Encampments ( SFChron

Newsom Urges Leaders to Allow More Police Chases ( SFChron

S.F.'s Flood Building ( SFChron

SFStandard) How to Get Around During S.F. Marathon ( SFChron

Commentary: Demolition Ordinance will Destabilize Housing ( Berkeleyside

