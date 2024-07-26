Headlines, July 26

- Bikeshare More Popular than Ever (Bloomberg)
- California HSR Authority Renews Agreement with Feds (MassTransit)
- Gig to Shut Down Car Sharing Service (Oaklandside)
- Mayor Breed's Housing Reality vs. Aspirations (SFChron)
- More Housing for Duboce and Market (MissionLocal)
- District 11 Candidates and Persian Triangle (MissionLocal)
- Revitalizing an Oakland Neighborhood (SFChron)
- Newsom Directs State to Clear Homeless Encampments (SFChron)
- Newsom Urges Leaders to Allow More Police Chases (SFChron)
- S.F.'s Flood Building (SFChron)
- How to Get Around During S.F. Marathon (SFChron, SFStandard)
- Commentary: Demolition Ordinance will Destabilize Housing (Berkeleyside)
