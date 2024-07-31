Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, July 31

8:21 AM PDT on July 31, 2024

Photo: Jezriel Supang Ucho

  • Drops in S.F. Traffic Enforcement (SFGate)
  • How Delivery Giants Flout S.F. Parking Laws (SFStandard)
  • More on Uber Tax/Transit Funding Measure (SFExaminer)
  • Kamala Harris and High Speed Rail (Newsweek)
  • Praise for VTA (SanJoseInside)
  • Divisadero Car Wash Location Still Undeveloped (SFStandard)
  • Central Freeway Homeless Sweeps (MissionLocal)
  • U.C. Berkeley Starts Construction at People's Park (Berkeleyside)
  • Making it Easier to Host Live Events in Downtown S.F. (SFChron)
  • You Can't Escape Global Warming, But... (MarinIJ)
  • Commentary: Solutions to S.F. Governance? (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

