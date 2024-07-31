Headlines, July 31

- Drops in S.F. Traffic Enforcement (SFGate)
- How Delivery Giants Flout S.F. Parking Laws (SFStandard)
- More on Uber Tax/Transit Funding Measure (SFExaminer)
- Kamala Harris and High Speed Rail (Newsweek)
- Praise for VTA (SanJoseInside)
- Divisadero Car Wash Location Still Undeveloped (SFStandard)
- Central Freeway Homeless Sweeps (MissionLocal)
- U.C. Berkeley Starts Construction at People's Park (Berkeleyside)
- Making it Easier to Host Live Events in Downtown S.F. (SFChron)
- You Can't Escape Global Warming, But... (MarinIJ)
- Commentary: Solutions to S.F. Governance? (SFChron)
