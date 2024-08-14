Headlines, August 14

- VTA Creating List of People Banned from Riding Transit (KRON4, CBSLocal)
- Muni Discovery Day (Patch)
- More on Caltrain Electrification (Railfan)
- Who do S.F. District 9 Candidates Support for BART Board? (MissionLocal)
- More on Potential Embarcadero Plaza Makeover (SFExaminer)
- Proposed Makeover to Davies Hall (SFChron)
- Have you Heard the Honking Waymos? (EastBayTimes)
- San Francisco Owns Land in the Santa Cruz Mountains? (SFChron)
- New Grocery to Anchor Bay Street Mall (SFGate, EastBayTimes)
- Old Caltrain Locomotive for Sale (SFChron)
- Commentary: Why Journalists Shouldn't be Neutral on Global Warming (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?