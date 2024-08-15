Get Ready for Transit Month

In September, The San Francisco Transit riders and Seamless Bay Area will be celebrating the Bay Area's buses, trains and the people who run and maintain the wonderful transit system we all know and ride. During Transit Month, you can look forward to a region-wide ride contest and prizes, a San Francisco Ride-Along and Rally with the Mayor and Board of Supervisors, the Rider First Awards Ceremony, and tons more transit-themed regional activities.

The whole month is full of exciting and interactive events for you and your family to attend. See all the events here and be sure to follow along on social media @SFTRU and @SeamlessBayArea.

Over the years through Transit Month (and formerly Transit Day and Transit Week), transit-focused agencies and organizations have reached hundreds of riders through events held across the city. There have been in-depth panel discussions around safety on transit and the role of public transit in addressing climate change. Riders logged almost over 17,000 transit trips in the Ride Contest in 2023, covering every transit agency in the Bay Area. Over the years during Transit Month, we've boarded and chatted with CEOs of agencies, we've ridden the train with Supervisors, we've seen new parts of town from the bus window and explored the Bay Area, and we've raised awareness about the importance of keeping our city moving through transit.

A transit month rally on Telegraph in 2023. Image: Transit Riders

Transit Month helps remind everyone that all in our city and region should have access to safe, affordable, accessible public transit. We have seen people get back on the bus and rail all year long, and our city is better for it. Public transit not only lowers the barrier to opportunities, but combats climate change, connects people across our city, and more. If you’d like to learn more about Transit Month or join us for any of the many events, head over to our Transit Month website to see a full calendar of events.

Get involved: www.transitmonth.org Join the Ride Contest: www.ridecontest.com