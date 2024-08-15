Join the Streetsblog SF/CAL Team for a Party 15 Years in the Making on 9/12

As you may already know, we are throwing a party at Manny’s in the Mission on September 12 at 6 p.m. to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the launch of Streetsblog San Francisco and the 10th anniversary for Streetsblog California. We’ve spent the last couple of weeks celebrating our awardees and announcing our sponsors on social media, but now it’s time for everyone to reserve their spot to join in the fun.

If you’d like to join us, please RSVP at EventBrite. The suggested donation is $100, but if that’s not in your budget, or you’re already a donor, feel free to snag one of the free or sliding scale tickets.

To help us celebrate, we’re honoring eight individuals (uhm, and one boat) for their work changing the landscape, conversation, and laws around safe streets, urban mobility, equity in planning and climate change.

We’ll be announcing custom awards for each of our Super Streetsie winners at the anniversary party, but the list of honorees includes:

Senator Scott Wiener,

Assemblymember Phil Ting,

Emeryville Councilmember and former Mayor John Bauters,

BART Board Member Rebecca Saltzman,

Jeanie Ward-Waller, Fearless Advocacy

Former CAHSRA CEO Brian Kelly,

Luke Bornheimer, independent advocate

Seamless Bay Area,

Traffic Violence Rapid Response,

Woodstock (invited)

And of course, a big thanks to all our sponsors.

Platinum Sponsor

Foothill Transit

Gold Sponsor

AARP

Silver Sponsors

City Fabrick

Pocrass and De Los Reyes,

Bohnett Foundation

Bronze Sponsors

Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority,

KidSafe,

Hayden AI,

GJEL,

Move California,

Transform,

SPUR

If you’ve gotten this far, and haven’t RSVP’d yet, what are you waiting for? Join us at EventBrite!