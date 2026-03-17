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Headlines, March 17

8:06 AM PDT on March 17, 2026

  • Drivers Simply Aren't Paying Attention (SFChron)
  • Pedestrians Largest Share of San Francisco Traffic Violence Victims (SFStandard)
  • London, S.F., Beijing Reduced Pollution with Electric Cars, Bicycles (Guardian)
  • Door-Dash Robots in Fremont Bike Lanes? (EastBayTimes)
  • More on BART Finances (CalCityNews)
  • More on Dumbarton Corridor Bus Plan (Almanac)
  • Oil Prices Not Expected to Fall (SFExaminer)
  • U.S. Economy Less Dependent on Oil Prices (SFExaminer)
  • Farmer's Markets on the Chopping Block? (SFExaminer)
  • Bayview Still Struggling to Recover from Pandemic (MissionLocal)
  • Ex-Mayors and Mayor Lurie's Scuffle on the Street (SFStandard)
  • Letters: Gas Prices Got You Down? There's a Solution (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

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