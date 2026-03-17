Headlines, March 17

- Drivers Simply Aren't Paying Attention (SFChron)
- Pedestrians Largest Share of San Francisco Traffic Violence Victims (SFStandard)
- London, S.F., Beijing Reduced Pollution with Electric Cars, Bicycles (Guardian)
- Door-Dash Robots in Fremont Bike Lanes? (EastBayTimes)
- More on BART Finances (CalCityNews)
- More on Dumbarton Corridor Bus Plan (Almanac)
- Oil Prices Not Expected to Fall (SFExaminer)
- U.S. Economy Less Dependent on Oil Prices (SFExaminer)
- Farmer's Markets on the Chopping Block? (SFExaminer)
- Bayview Still Struggling to Recover from Pandemic (MissionLocal)
- Ex-Mayors and Mayor Lurie's Scuffle on the Street (SFStandard)
- Letters: Gas Prices Got You Down? There's a Solution (SFChron)
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