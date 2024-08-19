This Week: Golden Gate, Summer Party, Morning Ride

Here is a list of events this week.
- Wednesday Member Meeting: Fort Mason & GGNRA Bicycle Improvements. The Golden Gate National Recreation Area is working on closing the gaps in their bicycle network. This includes Fort Mason, Crissy Field, Vista Point in the Marin Headlands, sections of the Bay Trail, and more. Come learn about the plans. Wednesday, August 21, 5:30-7 p.m., S.F. Bicycle Coalition, 1720 Market Street, S.F.
- Thursday Bike East Bay Summer Party. Join Bike East Bay for a casual garden gathering. Thursday, August 22, 5-7 p.m. The Backyard at GU Energy Labs, 1609 4th Street, Berkeley.
- Friday Women and Non-Binary Bike SF Friday Morning Ride. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a bike ride for women and nonbinary cyclists. Friday, August 23, 7:15-8:45 a.m. McLaren Lodge, 501 Stanyan Street, S.F.
- Friday Learning from Jakarta. Join SPUR and USF for a series of roundtables with urbanists from the Bay Area and Indonesia to discuss what can be learned from the development of Jakarta. Friday, August 23, 1-6 p.m. SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Saturday Biking with Children: In Person Class at Natural Resources. This workshop is presented by the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition in collaboration with the SF Safe Routes to School Partnership. Saturday, August 24, 3-4:30 p.m. Natural Resources, 1051 Valencia Street, S.F.
- Sunday Freedom from Training Wheels – Valencia Sunday Streets. Come check out this S.F. Bicycle Coalition drop-in class at Valencia Sunday Streets. Sunday, August 25, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Valencia Sunday Streets, Valencia Street, S.F.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.