Today's Headlines

Headlines, August 22

8:45 AM PDT on August 22, 2024

Photo: Jezriel Supang Ucho

  • Signs that SFPD is Finally Starting to do its Job (SFChron)
  • More on Twin Peaks Tunnel Closure (KRON4, SFBay)
  • More on Hit and Run Driver Who Killed Oakland Pedestrian (SFGate)
  • Oakland Bought Mayor Thao a Giant SUV (Oaklandside)
  • District 9 Candidates Discuss Pavement Conditions (MissionLocal)
  • Parents Sending Kids to School in Waymos (SFStandard)
  • S.F.'s Saddest Building (SFChron)
  • S.F.'s Missing Statue (SFChron)
  • Arts to Lure People Back Downtown (SFChron)
  • Lawsuit Over Richmond Rail Line (EastBayTimes)
  • Is Global Warming Contributing to Car Fires? (SFGate)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Vision Zero

Commentary: The Double Standards of DOTs Epitomized in Two Oakland Crashes

Something is very wrong when your councilperson and the head of your DOT are more concerned with keeping reckless drivers safe than protecting children from getting mowed down them

August 23, 2024
Events

Who’s Winning What Award? More Details on our September 12 Party.

Get your ticket now!

August 22, 2024
Streetsblog USAPromoted

This Company Will Help Cities End Stop-Sign Running — For Free

August 22, 2024
