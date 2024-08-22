Headlines, August 22

- Signs that SFPD is Finally Starting to do its Job (SFChron)
- More on Twin Peaks Tunnel Closure (KRON4, SFBay)
- More on Hit and Run Driver Who Killed Oakland Pedestrian (SFGate)
- Oakland Bought Mayor Thao a Giant SUV (Oaklandside)
- District 9 Candidates Discuss Pavement Conditions (MissionLocal)
- Parents Sending Kids to School in Waymos (SFStandard)
- S.F.'s Saddest Building (SFChron)
- S.F.'s Missing Statue (SFChron)
- Arts to Lure People Back Downtown (SFChron)
- Lawsuit Over Richmond Rail Line (EastBayTimes)
- Is Global Warming Contributing to Car Fires? (SFGate)
