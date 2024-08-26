This Week: Advisory Committee, AI, Vision Zero

Here is a list of events this week.
- Monday/tonight! San Francisco Bicycle Advisory Committee. This committee makes recommendations to the Board of Supervisors, the Municipal Transportation Agency, the County Transportation Authority, the San Francisco Police Department, and other City and County of San Francisco agencies. Monday/tonight, August 26, 6:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Tuesday Artificial Intelligence for Managing Latin American Cities. In this SPUR talk, Soledad Guilera, an expert on AI in cities, will talk about instances where Latin American cities have successfully integrated AI technologies into their urban frameworks. Tuesday, August 27, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Tuesday SFMTA Vision Zero Committee Meeting. This subcommittee provides guidance on measures to prevent deaths and serious injuries on the streets of San Francisco. Tuesday, August 27, 1 p.m. Union Square Conference Room, Floor 7, SFMTA Headquarters, 1 S Van Ness Avenue, S.F.
- Tuesday SFMTA's New Bike Plan (District 5). Working with communities across the city, the SFMTA is developing San Francisco’s first bike plan since 2009. Come hear about it. Tuesday, August 27, 6-8 p.m. Park Branch Library Meeting Room, 1833 Page Street, S.F.
- Tuesday San Francisco Bicycle Coalition Board Meeting. All members are invited to join via Zoom or phone. Tuesday, August 27, 6-8 p.m. Register for Zoom link and more information.
- Wednesday E-Bike Safety Seminar. E-bikes can make riding easier and help people go farther. This class shares introductory knowledge around e-bike riding safety and getting the most out of your e-bike. Wednesday, August 28, 1-2 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Saturday Adult Learn to Ride. Instructors will work one on one with participants in learning the basics of balancing, starting, stopping and steering a bike, as well as proper helmet fit and adjustment. Saturday, August 31, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Arguello Extension, Arguello Boulevard and Lincoln Way, S.F.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line