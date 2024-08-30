Headlines, August 30

Merchants Respond to Ocean Beach Park ( MissionLocal

Ethics Complaint Filed Against Keep-Cars-on-Great Highway Group ( MissionLocal

BART Installing Electric Charging Stations ( EastBayTimes

Cruise and Waymo Driving in Opposite Directions ( SFExaminer

Will Newsom Ban Driverless Trucks? ( SFExaminer

Driverless Cars Won't be Ticketed ( MissionLocal

Driver Kills Pedestrian in Oakland ( EastBayTimes

Why Build HSR? Just Fly! Three Hour Waits at SFO ( SFStandard

More on Labor Day Traffic ( SFChron

Hotels Betting on S.F. Revival ( SFGate

Outdoor Drinking Fest for Downtown S.F. ( SFStandard

Commentary: Don't Want to Pay Externalized Costs of my Driving, so Equity! ( GilroyDispatch

Streetsblog San Francisco will be off on Monday, Sept. 2, Labor Day, returning to cover all things bikewise, transity, and safetywise on Tuesday, Sept. 3