Headlines, August 30

- Merchants Respond to Ocean Beach Park (MissionLocal)
- Ethics Complaint Filed Against Keep-Cars-on-Great Highway Group (MissionLocal)
- BART Installing Electric Charging Stations (EastBayTimes)
- Cruise and Waymo Driving in Opposite Directions (SFExaminer)
- Will Newsom Ban Driverless Trucks? (SFExaminer)
- Driverless Cars Won't be Ticketed (MissionLocal)
- Driver Kills Pedestrian in Oakland (EastBayTimes)
- Why Build HSR? Just Fly! Three Hour Waits at SFO (SFStandard)
- More on Labor Day Traffic (SFChron)
- Hotels Betting on S.F. Revival (SFGate)
- Outdoor Drinking Fest for Downtown S.F. (SFStandard)
- Commentary: Don't Want to Pay Externalized Costs of my Driving, so Equity! (GilroyDispatch)
Streetsblog San Francisco will be off on Monday, Sept. 2, Labor Day, returning to cover all things bikewise, transity, and safetywise on Tuesday, Sept. 3