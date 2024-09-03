Headlines, September 3

- Even Fox News Likes Electrified Caltrain (FoxNews)
- California HSR Secures Another Agreement (SierraSunTimes)
- Money for Zero Emissions School Buses (EastBayTimes)
- New Rules for Cracking Down on Stunt Driving (SFStandard)
- Driver Seriously Injures Infant (Berkeleyside)
- But I saw a Cyclist Roll Through a Stop Sign Once (KRON4)
- Art Museum Moves into Downtown S.F. (SFStandard)
- Flash Mob Freezes at Golden Gate Park (SFStandard)
- That Motel at the End of the Muni L Taraval (SFGate)
- Letters: Plug Leaky Oil and Gas Wells (SFChron)
- Commentary: Yes on Muni-Funding Rideshare Tax (SFChron)
- Commentary: Hydrogen Trains are a Scam (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA