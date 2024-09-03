This Week: Transit Month, Bike and Roll Plan, West Oakland

Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday/starting today and running through the entire month: It's Transit Month. First up, the weekly ride challenge. Take a photo of you and a friend or family member taking transit and get entered in a raffle. Check out the San Francisco Transit Riders website for more details.
- Tuesday/today! Making Transit Work for the Region. Join SPUR for a Transit Month event to learn about progress on two important and related regional initiatives: Transit 2050+ and Transit Priority Improvements. Tuesday/today, Sept. 3, 12-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday S.F. Bike Coalition Biking and Rolling Plan Member Meeting. SFBike is hosting an Open House for members as part of SFMTA’s Biking and Rolling Plan outreach. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 5:30-7 p.m. SF Bicycle Coalition Office, 1720 Market Street, S.F.
- Thursday West Oakland 14th Street Safety Project. This project aims to reduce speeding and improve traffic safety on 14th Street between Mandela Parkway and Brush Street. Come learn more about it. Thursday, Sept. 5, 6:30 p.m. Acorn & Oak Center Neighborhood Council (via Zoom), email Angela Moore at AMoore@oaklandca.gov to register.
- Friday Woman and Non-Binary Bicycle Coffee Club. The San Francisco Bicycle Coalition Coffee Club is a place to meet new people, talk bikes, share tips, and caffeinate. Friday, September 6, 8-9 a.m. Flywheel Coffee Roasters, 672 Stanyan Street, S.F.
- Saturday A Cable Car is Born. Celebrate Transit Month by joining SPUR for a special tour of the barn to see how the city’s system is kept running after 150 years of operation. Saturday, Sept. 7, 10-11 a.m. SPUR members only. Register for more info.
- Saturday Free Adaptive Cycling in Golden Gate Park. In partnership with BORP.org’s Adaptive Sports and Recreation, and the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, SF Rec Park is providing hand cycles, foot trikes and tandem bikes. Saturday, Sept. 7, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. GGP Music Concourse Bandshell, 75 Hagiwara Tea Garden, S.F.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line