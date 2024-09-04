Headlines, September 4

- Mulling More No Turn on Red Signs (CBSLocal)
- More on Legislation to Make Cars Beep When Drivers Speed (SFChron)
- States, Cities and the 'War on Cars' (Route50)
- More on Great Highway Park and Prop. K (SFGate)
- Motorcyclist and AC Transit Bus Collide (EastBayTimes)
- Two Motorists Drive off Cliff (SFChron, SFStandard)
- And Another Reason We Need Concrete Infrastructure, Not Plastic Posts (MissionLocal)
- Candidate Positions on Robocars (MissionLocal)
- The Election and Discontent in the Mission (SFChron)
- Sunset Night Market was Packed (MissionLocal)
- Sale of Oakland Coliseum Site Finalized (EastBayTimes, Oaklandside)
- New Oakland Stairway Mural (EastBayTimes)
