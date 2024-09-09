Headlines, September 9

- Working Group to Address Transit Funding Deficit (SFBay)
- Muni's New Presidio Stop (SFExaminer)
- Tensions Over Regional Transit Funding Measure (DailyJournal)
- More on Sam Trans Bus Driver Strike Looming (MercNews)
- Cupertino Drivers Oppose Painted Buffer for Cyclists (EastBayTimes)
- Piedmont Blows Past Housing Mandates (SFChron)
- New Development Sought for Oakland's Howard Terminal Site (SFChron)
- Trying to Enliven Mid-Market (SFExaminer)
- Maintaining a Mission District Landmark (SFGate)
- Pier 54 Closing Down (SFGate)
- Sideshow on the Bay Bridge (SFChron, SFStandard)
