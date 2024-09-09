Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, September 9

8:27 AM PDT on September 9, 2024

  • Working Group to Address Transit Funding Deficit (SFBay)
  • Muni's New Presidio Stop (SFExaminer)
  • Tensions Over Regional Transit Funding Measure (DailyJournal)
  • More on Sam Trans Bus Driver Strike Looming (MercNews)
  • Cupertino Drivers Oppose Painted Buffer for Cyclists (EastBayTimes)
  • Piedmont Blows Past Housing Mandates (SFChron)
  • New Development Sought for Oakland's Howard Terminal Site (SFChron)
  • Trying to Enliven Mid-Market (SFExaminer)
  • Maintaining a Mission District Landmark (SFGate)
  • Pier 54 Closing Down (SFGate)
  • Sideshow on the Bay Bridge (SFChron, SFStandard)
  • Don't Miss Streetsblog's Anniversary Party! It's this week, Thursday, Sept. 12 at Manny's in the Mission (RSVP, reserve a spot here!)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

This Week: More Transit Month, Car Free Happy Hour, Killed by a Traffic Engineer

September 9, 2024
Car Dependency is a Public Health Threat — But Americans are Too ‘Car Brained’ To See It

September 9, 2024
Transit Advocacy

It’s Officially Transit Month

The San Francisco Transit Riders, Seamless Bay Area, and other advocates celebrate buses, trains, ferries, and the people who make them run

Roger Rudick and The San Francisco Transit Riders
September 6, 2024
Today's Headlines

Headlines, September 6

September 6, 2024
