Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Headlines, September 10

8:35 AM PDT on September 10, 2024

  • Side-Running Bike Lanes Coming to Valencia in January (SFExaminer)
  • Free Rides on Caltrain (MercNews)
  • Multiple Aspects of Alameda Transportation Discussed (AlamedaPost)
  • No 'Quiet Zones' for West Berkeley Train Crossings (Berkeleyside)
  • Larkspur Approves Housing Plan (MarinIJ)
  • Pedestrian Safety Big Area of Concern in Oakland District 1 Race (Oaklandside)
  • Mt. Tam Trail Opens to Bikes (MarinIJ)
  • Robocar Data Hub (IOTWorld)
  • Future of Bay Area's Closed Mall Space (TimesHerald)
  • Karl the Fog Becoming Latest Victim of Global Warming (SFChron)
  • Letters: Governor Should Sign Speed Chime Bill (SFChron)
  • Don't Miss Streetsblog's Anniversary Party! Thursday, Sept. 12 at Manny's in the Mission (RSVP, reserve a spot here!)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Streetsblog USAPedestrian Safety

Walk this Way: Feds Finally Want Car Safety Standards to Apply to People Outside the Vehicle

September 10, 2024
Streetsblog USAPromoted

Opinion: Cars Have F@#%ed Up This Country So Bad

September 10, 2024
Elections and Politics

Political Ad Sets New Bar for Cycling Normalcy and Livable Streets Cred

Alameda County Supervisor candidate's ad features him on a cargo bike

September 9, 2024
Today's Headlines

Headlines, September 9

September 9, 2024
See all posts