Headlines, September 10

- Side-Running Bike Lanes Coming to Valencia in January (SFExaminer)
- Free Rides on Caltrain (MercNews)
- Multiple Aspects of Alameda Transportation Discussed (AlamedaPost)
- No 'Quiet Zones' for West Berkeley Train Crossings (Berkeleyside)
- Larkspur Approves Housing Plan (MarinIJ)
- Pedestrian Safety Big Area of Concern in Oakland District 1 Race (Oaklandside)
- Mt. Tam Trail Opens to Bikes (MarinIJ)
- Robocar Data Hub (IOTWorld)
- Future of Bay Area's Closed Mall Space (TimesHerald)
- Karl the Fog Becoming Latest Victim of Global Warming (SFChron)
- Letters: Governor Should Sign Speed Chime Bill (SFChron)
- Don't Miss Streetsblog's Anniversary Party! Thursday, Sept. 12 at Manny's in the Mission (RSVP, reserve a spot here!)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?