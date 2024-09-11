Headlines, September 11

- Muni L Taraval Soon to Start Rolling Again (SFGate, SFExaminer)
- More on Side-Running Valencia Bike Lanes (KQED)
- Housing at Ashby BART (Berkeleyside)
- Laws that Allow Transit Agencies to Ban Bad Actors (SantaMonicaDailyPress)
- Development of Stonestown, Park Merced, and the Southwest (SFStandard)
- New Tower at Market and Van Ness (SFChron)
- Remodel of Transamerica Building (SFChron)
- San Francisco's and other Chinatowns (SFExaminer)
- Street Closures for Dreamforce (SFChron)
- Driver Kills Cyclist in San Jose (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: the Case Against Driving Kids to School (SFStandard)
- Don't Miss Streetsblog's Anniversary Party! Tomorrow/Thursday, Sept. 12 at Manny's in the Mission (RSVP, reserve a spot here!)
