Today's Headlines

Headlines, September 13

8:27 AM PDT on September 13, 2024

  • BART's $300 Million Shortfall (thePress)
  • How Can I Pay for my BART Ride? (EastBayTimes)
  • More on Caltrain Electrification (Planetizen)
  • More on Great Highway Park (Frisc)
  • District 11 Candidates and Great Highway Park (MissionLocal)
  • S.F. District 7, Change, and Leadership (MissionLocal)
  • But I saw a Cyclist Roll Through a Stop Sign Once (KTVU)
  • S.F.'s Ban on RV Parking (SFStandard)
  • Bay Area 'Megadorms' Could Bring Down Housing Costs? (SFChron)
  • Water-Filled Lot Blights SoMa (SFChron)
  • EVs and Electric Charging Infrastructure (GovTech)

