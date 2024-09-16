Headlines, September 16

- SFMTA Board Doesn't Have a LGBTQ Member? (BayAreaReporter)
- Guide Dogs Learn About Transit (EastBayTimes)
- VTA Wants Larger Headquarters (EastBayTimes)
- More on Coming Return of L Taraval (MassTransit, RichmondReview)
- One More Lane will Solve Traffic, Just one More Lane (SFChron)
- How to Reroute 'Scenic Drive' After Great Highway Becomes a Park? (SFStandard)
- S.F. District 3 Candidates and Streets (MissionLocal)
- Streets are For Private Car Storage, not Homes? (SFStandard)
- Dreamforce Conference is Back (SFChron)
- Commentary: Clean Water/Climate Costs go Up if State Fails to Act (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: Too Many Students are Driven to School (SFChron)
