Events

This Week: Prop. 4, Green Mobility, H2 Ferry

8:41 AM PDT on September 16, 2024

Here is a list of events this week.

  • Tuesday Proposition 4 Explained: The Climate Bond for a Sustainable California. Join SPUR, Save the Bay, and Greenbelt Alliance for a discussion on Proposition 4, which seeks to address aspects of global warming through targeted investments in parks, the environment, energy, and water infrastructure. Tuesday, Sept. 17, 12-1 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
  • Wednesday All About Bikeways: Green Mobility Ambassadors Training Series. This session is part of Bike East Bay’s ambassadors program. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 6-7:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
  • Thursday Hydrogen Fuel Cell Ferry Ride. Join SPUR for a ride on a hydrogen fuel-cell ferry, the MV Sea Change. Thursday, Sept. 19, 4:30-5:30 p.m. San Francisco Pier 41 Ferry Terminal, S.F. Reserve a ticket.
  • Thursday Moving San Francisco to a Transit-First Future. Join this San Francisco Transit Riders panel to reimagine the future of Bay Area public transportation as a fully funded and fully accessible system to serve ALL riders. Thursday, Sept. 19, 6-8:30 p.m. Google Community Space, 188 The Embarcadero, S.F.
  • Saturday/Sunday Caltrain Fully-Electric Service Kick-off Celebration. Caltrain is launching its new schedule for electrified service. Celebrate by riding Caltrain’s new, modern electric trains for free and joining festivities across the corridor throughout the weekend. Saturday, Sept. 21 & Sunday, Sept. 22, 2-6 p.m., Palo Alto Station on Saturday and San Mateo Station on Sunday.
  • Saturday Smart City Cycling-Road Practice. This San Francisco Bicycle Coalition class includes a guided group ride to practice street-riding skills on increasingly high-volume streets. "Smart City Cycling 2: Maneuvering" is a prerequisite. Saturday, Sept. 21, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Arguello Extension, Arguello Blvd and Lincoln Way, S.F.
  • Saturday Muni Heritage Weekend. Take free rides aboard unique vintage transit vehicles rarely seen on the modern streets of San Francisco. Saturday, Sept. 21 & Sunday, Sept. 22, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. San Francisco Railway Museum, 77 Steuart Street, S.F.
  • Saturday Adaptive Cycling in Golden Gate Park. In partnership with BORP.org’s Adaptive Sports and Recreation and the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, SF Rec Park is providing hand cycles, foot trikes and tandem bikes. Saturday, Sept. 21, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. GGP Music Concourse Bandshell, 75 Hagiwara Tea Garden Drive, S.F.
  • Saturday BART and Bike to the Walnut Creek Walnut Festival. This Transbay Coalition ride goes along the gorgeous (and separated) Iron Horse and Contra Costa County Canal trails. It’s about 15 minutes and mainly flat. After the ride you'll park your bike at the festival’s bike valet. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2 p.m. Meet at Pleasant Hill BART Station, 1365 Treat Blvd, Walnut Creek. Event admission is $15. Register for the ride.

Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.

