Headlines, September 19

Bike Lanes on Valencia Street vs. Telegraph ( KQED

New CEO of High Speed Rail ( KTLA

Why San Jose is Swapping E-Scooter Companies ( SJSpotlight

S.F. Downtown Cleaned up Again for Dreamforce ( SFStandard

Congestion Reduction in the Bay Area? ( SFGate

Settlement to Family of Teen Struck by Driver ( Oaklandside

Cyclists Should have Insurance Because Bikes are Just Like Cars ( SFStandard

Waymo in Talks with Hyundai About Making Self-Driving Taxis ( Reuters

Mayor Breed Wants to Double # of Homeless Shelters to Get People off the Streets ( SFChron

Letters: Drive Kids to School in Carpools ( SFChron

Commentary: Building Housing in Downtowns is About More than # of Units ( SFChron

