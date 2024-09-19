Headlines, September 19

- Bike Lanes on Valencia Street vs. Telegraph (KQED)
- New CEO of High Speed Rail (KTLA)
- Why San Jose is Swapping E-Scooter Companies (SJSpotlight)
- S.F. Downtown Cleaned up Again for Dreamforce (SFStandard)
- Congestion Reduction in the Bay Area? (SFGate)
- Settlement to Family of Teen Struck by Driver (Oaklandside)
- Cyclists Should have Insurance Because Bikes are Just Like Cars (SFStandard)
- Waymo in Talks with Hyundai About Making Self-Driving Taxis (Reuters)
- Mayor Breed Wants to Double # of Homeless Shelters to Get People off the Streets (SFChron)
- Letters: Drive Kids to School in Carpools (SFChron)
- Commentary: Building Housing in Downtowns is About More than # of Units (SFChron)
