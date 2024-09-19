Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Headlines, September 19

8:12 AM PDT on September 19, 2024

  • Bike Lanes on Valencia Street vs. Telegraph (KQED)
  • New CEO of High Speed Rail (KTLA)
  • Why San Jose is Swapping E-Scooter Companies (SJSpotlight)
  • S.F. Downtown Cleaned up Again for Dreamforce (SFStandard)
  • Congestion Reduction in the Bay Area? (SFGate)
  • Settlement to Family of Teen Struck by Driver (Oaklandside)
  • Cyclists Should have Insurance Because Bikes are Just Like Cars (SFStandard)
  • Waymo in Talks with Hyundai  About Making Self-Driving Taxis (Reuters)
  • Mayor Breed Wants to Double # of Homeless Shelters to Get People off the Streets (SFChron)
  • Letters: Drive Kids to School in Carpools (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Building Housing in Downtowns is About More than # of Units (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Streetsblog USAPromoted

Opinion: How to Make Half the Country Oppose Safe Streets

September 19, 2024
Streetsblog USAPromoted

Will the State DOT Support St. Louis’s Sustainable Transportation Surge?

September 19, 2024
Spain

Ten Things the Bay Area Can Learn from Spain…

... about transit and cities

Ryan Lester
September 18, 2024
Streetsblog CaliforniaPedestrian Safety

Sacramento City Council May Declare Emergency Over Traffic Safety

September 18, 2024
See all posts