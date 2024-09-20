Headlines, September 20

- Caltrain Should Extend Electrification to Gilroy (SiliconValley.com)
- More on Caltrain Electrification (PaloAltoOnline)
- 24th Street BART Gets New Fare Gates (MissionLocal)
- More on Money for Electric Ferries (KRON4)
- Using AI For Bus Lane Enforcement (TechBrew)
- License Plate Readers in Oakland (SFChron)
- Cruise Resumes Testing in San Francisco (SFChron)
- Drivers Paying for Private Car Storage Around Lake Merritt (Oaklandside)
- Driver Kills Pedestrian in San Jose (SFChron)
- Driver Kills Bicyclist in Newark (EastBayTimes)
- Pelosis Investing in S.F. Real Estate (SFStandard)
- Governor Signs Bill to Force More Housing (SFChron)
