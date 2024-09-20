Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Headlines, September 20

8:23 AM PDT on September 20, 2024

  • Caltrain Should Extend Electrification to Gilroy (SiliconValley.com)
  • More on Caltrain Electrification (PaloAltoOnline)
  • 24th Street BART Gets New Fare Gates (MissionLocal)
  • More on Money for Electric Ferries (KRON4)
  • Using AI For Bus Lane Enforcement (TechBrew)
  • License Plate Readers in Oakland (SFChron)
  • Cruise Resumes Testing in San Francisco (SFChron)
  • Drivers Paying for Private Car Storage Around Lake Merritt (Oaklandside)
  • Driver Kills Pedestrian in San Jose (SFChron)
  • Driver Kills Bicyclist in Newark (EastBayTimes)
  • Pelosis Investing in S.F. Real Estate (SFStandard)
  • Governor Signs Bill to Force More Housing (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Streetsblog USAPromoted

Video: Getting City Dwellers to the Great Outdoors Without a Car

September 20, 2024
Streetsblog USAStreetsblog USA

Talking Headways Podcast: Episode 500 — LA and Beyond with ForceCenter’s Ken Napzok and Joseph Scrimshaw

September 19, 2024
Streetsblog CaliforniaPromoted

Opinion: How to Make Half the Country Oppose Safe Streets

September 19, 2024
See all posts