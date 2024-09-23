Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, September 23

8:18 AM PDT on September 23, 2024

  • Caltrain Launches All-Electric Train Service (ABC7, Hoodline)
  • New Transit Maps and Signs (Hoodline)
  • Future of Electric Ferries (NYPost)
  • VTA Worker Shoots Fellow Employee (CBSLocal, SFChron)
  • Pressure to Clean Up Mid Market Streets (SFStandard)
  • Twitter Departure Not Good for Mid Market (ABC7)
  • S.F. Office Vacancies at Record High (SFExaminer)
  • SFMTA to Consider RV Parking Ban (SFExaminer, SFChron)
  • More YIMBY vs. NIMBY (MarinIJ)
  • S.F. District 11 Candidates Discuss Grocery Stores (MissionLocal)
  • Commentary: Endorsement for Great Highway Park Supporter, Supervisor Myrna Melgar (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Caltrain

Caltrain Celebrates Electric Service

Some musings about Saturday's Caltrain electrification party and a last victory lap for the start of full service

September 23, 2024
Events

This Week: Valencia, SFBC Board Meeting, Mayoral Debate

September 23, 2024
caltrain

Weekend Roundup: Caltrain Electric Service Begins…

...and a celebration of a bike-lane victory on Frida Kahlo and Judson

September 20, 2024
Streetsblog CaliforniaPromoted

It’s Park(ing) Day Again!

September 20, 2024
