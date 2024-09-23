Headlines, September 23

- Caltrain Launches All-Electric Train Service (ABC7, Hoodline)
- New Transit Maps and Signs (Hoodline)
- Future of Electric Ferries (NYPost)
- VTA Worker Shoots Fellow Employee (CBSLocal, SFChron)
- Pressure to Clean Up Mid Market Streets (SFStandard)
- Twitter Departure Not Good for Mid Market (ABC7)
- S.F. Office Vacancies at Record High (SFExaminer)
- SFMTA to Consider RV Parking Ban (SFExaminer, SFChron)
- More YIMBY vs. NIMBY (MarinIJ)
- S.F. District 11 Candidates Discuss Grocery Stores (MissionLocal)
- Commentary: Endorsement for Great Highway Park Supporter, Supervisor Myrna Melgar (SFChron)
