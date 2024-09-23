Headlines, September 23

Hoodline) Caltrain Launches All-Electric Train Service ( ABC7

New Transit Maps and Signs ( Hoodline

Future of Electric Ferries ( NYPost

SFChron) VTA Worker Shoots Fellow Employee ( CBSLocal

Pressure to Clean Up Mid Market Streets ( SFStandard

Twitter Departure Not Good for Mid Market ( ABC7

S.F. Office Vacancies at Record High ( SFExaminer

SFChron) SFMTA to Consider RV Parking Ban ( SFExaminer

More YIMBY vs. NIMBY ( MarinIJ

S.F. District 11 Candidates Discuss Grocery Stores ( MissionLocal

Commentary: Endorsement for Great Highway Park Supporter, Supervisor Myrna Melgar ( SFChron

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?