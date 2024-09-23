This Week: Valencia, SFBC Board Meeting, Mayoral Debate

Here is a list of events this week.
- Monday/today! Valencia Bikeway Open House. SFMTA is planning to convert Valencia's center-running bikeway design to standard, curbside protected lanes. Come hear about the new plan. Monday/today, September 23, 4-6 p.m. Valencia Gardens Community Room, 390 Valencia, S.F. Also Wednesday, September 25, 4-6 p.m., City College San Francisco Mission Campus, 1125 Valencia Street, S.F.
- Tuesday San Francisco Bicycle Coalition Board Meeting. All members are invited to join via Zoom or phone. Tuesday, September 24, 6-8 p.m. Register for Zoom link and more information.
- Wednesday SFBike Mayoral Debate Party. The San Francisco Bicycle Coalition is hosting a member-only social watch party where they will be premiering one-on-one interviews with mayoral candidates. Wednesday, September 25, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sports Basement, Bryant St, 5th Floor, 1590 Bryant Street, S.F.
- Thursday Urbanist Magazine Release Party. Join SPUR at the Urban Center for their first-ever release party for SPUR’s magazine, The Urbanist, fresh off the press. Thursday, September 26, 5-7 p.m. SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Saturday L Taraval Train Returns. Taraval trains will resume service between Embarcadero Station and SF Zoo after a two-year construction hiatus. On Taraval Street (obviously) and other streets/stops along the route. Saturday, September 28.
- Saturday 10 Years of Muni Forward Tasty Transit Tour. Explore the city's best bakeries accessible by Muni. This in-person event will take you on a culinary adventure while highlighting the improvements made to S.F.'s public transportation system over the past decade. Saturday, September 28, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Starts at the Rolling Out Cafe, 1722 Taraval Street, S.F.
- Saturday Group Ride: Delta De Anza Trail from Bay Point/Pittsburg BART. The Delta de Anza trail is a paved, multi-use hiking, biking and equestrian trail that connects Concord, Bay Point, Pittsburg, Antioch and Oakley. The route is 12.5 miles, starting at Pittsburg/Bay Point BART and ending at Antioch BART. Saturday, September 28, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Bay Point/Pittsburg BART, 1700 W Leland Rd, Pittsburg. RSVP requested.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.