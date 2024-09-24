Headlines, September 24

- Caltrain Has Great Weekend Start of Electric Service, but a Mess on Monday (SFGate)
- More on Caltrain Electric Start of Full Service (LocalNewsMatters, RedwoodCityPulse)
- Muni's Heritage Weekend is Like Disneyland (SFChron)
- COVID Walloped Mass Transit. Are Cities Adjusting? (E&ENews)
- Smarter Curbs, Smarter Cities (GovTech)
- Cities Where People Ferry to Work (247WallSt)
- Why are we Still Widening 101? (DailyJournal)
- Walnut Creek’s Dream to Revamp Business Park (EastBayTimes)
- California Sues Exxon Over Pollution (SFGate)
- California Tears Down Tidal Levee (SFGate)
- How to Get to Muir Woods (Extranomical)
- Commentary: You Can't Exempt an Entire Neighborhood from Safety (SFExaminer)
