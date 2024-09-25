Headlines, September 25

- Transit Operators Paint Dire Financial Picture (SFExaminer, ABC7)
- More on Uniform Signs for Bay Area Transit (EastBayTimes)
- New/Old Valencia Bike Lane Design (MissionLocal)
- Re-imagining Transportation and Safe Streets (Oaklandside)
- Is Folsom-Howard Streetscape Project Hurting Merchants? (SFChron)
- Housing Fight in Hayes Valley (SFChron)
- A Look at Sales Tax Revenues in San Francisco (SFChron)
- S.F. Closer to Cracking Down on Sideshows (SFChron)
- Lane Closures Coming to Oakland Bay Bridge (SFChron)
- Wooden Replica of San Francisco (SFChron)
- More on Antioch's Fight to Keep Amtrak Station Open (MercNews)
- Commentary: Planned Closure of Antioch Amtrak Raises Serious Questions (EastBayTimes)
