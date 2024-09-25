Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Today's Headlines

Headlines, September 25

8:31 AM PDT on September 25, 2024

  • Transit Operators Paint Dire Financial Picture (SFExaminer, ABC7)
  • More on Uniform Signs for Bay Area Transit (EastBayTimes)
  • New/Old Valencia Bike Lane Design (MissionLocal)
  • Re-imagining Transportation and Safe Streets (Oaklandside)
  • Is Folsom-Howard Streetscape Project Hurting Merchants? (SFChron)
  • Housing Fight in Hayes Valley (SFChron)
  • A Look at Sales Tax Revenues in San Francisco (SFChron)
  • S.F. Closer to Cracking Down on Sideshows (SFChron)
  • Lane Closures Coming to Oakland Bay Bridge (SFChron)
  • Wooden Replica of San Francisco (SFChron)
  • More on Antioch's Fight to Keep Amtrak Station Open (MercNews)
  • Commentary: Planned Closure of Antioch Amtrak Raises Serious Questions (EastBayTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Bike Lanes

Op-Ed: Biking & Rolling Plan Must be for the Whole City

SFMTA has been conducting community engagement to guide development of a new Biking and Rolling Plan, the first update to the city’s comprehensive plan for active transportation since 2009

Christopher White
September 24, 2024
